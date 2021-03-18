Hold On: Kanye West Isn’t Worth $6.6 Billion As Previously Reported

After a report came out stating Kanye West was worth a whopping $6.6 billion, Forbes was quick to counter and report the truth. While Yeezy may be worth well over a billion due to his Yeezy sneaker deal with Adidas, he isn’t worth $6 billion, nor is he the richest Black man in America.

Forbes believes the reported document was another effort by West to once more “inflate his worth” but considering his deal with Gap has yet to see one actual sale, it can’t truly be factored into his actual worth.

Previously, Bloomberg got an exclusive look at the reported document from UBS Group AG, which examined the valuation of West’s deals with both adidas AG and Gap Inc., which are valued at a range between $3.2 and $4.7 billion. The upcoming Gap collaboration with West is said to be potentially worth up to $970 million of the total valuation. This comes after West publicly shared that he went $53 million in debt to launch some of his brands but has apparently turned the corner in major ways.

The report added that West is the sole owner and retains creative control of YEEZY, and signed a 10-year agreement in 2020 to design a number of offerings by way of the Yeezy Gap label. The outlet adds that YEEZY is still locked in a deal with adidas until 2026.

Gap is putting a large amount of trust into West that he’ll deliver big with the new fashion line, which will launch this summer. A projected $150 million in sales after a full year signals that the company is fully invested in the collaboration and aims to gain sales in excess of $1 billion by 2023 according to the analysis from UBS.

That number isn’t an oversell as the YEEZY sneaker line grew 31 percent and earned $1.7 billion in revenue in the past year despite the financial challenges and hurdles presented by way of the pandemic. After expenses, YEEZY collected $191 million in royalties in the past year.

So essentially, it’s an argument of current revenues to total your net worth versus expectations and after plenty of people went running with the idea of Yeezy being that rich – Forbes had to bring him back down to earth, if only by a little bit.

—

Photo: Getty

Hold On: Kanye West Isn’t Worth $6.6 Billion As Previously Reported was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: