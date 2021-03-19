Stream Justin Bieber’s ‘JUSTICE’ Album Now [NEW MUSIC]

Right at midnight, Justin Bieber released his new album, Justice. Nevermind the news French electronic R&B duo Justice sent JB a cease and desist about the similarities of the album’s logo and Justcie’s logo, the new album is a full-on R&B session from Bieber who was upset his last album, Changes, was placed in pop categories at the most recent Grammy awards and not in the R&B categories.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album’s cover. “Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

The new album features Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco, plus Daniel Ceasar and Giveon. Bieber, Ceasar and Giveon released the official music video for “Peaches” on Thursday, featuring Bieber dancing in a hallway and gives fans some of those evolved vocals he’s been working on for a while now.

You can watch the video below AND stream the album as well!

