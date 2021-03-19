New Music
HomeNew Music

Stream Justin Bieber’s ‘JUSTICE’ Album Now [NEW MUSIC]

Right at midnight, Justin Bieber released his new album, Justice. Nevermind the news French electronic R&B duo Justice sent JB a cease and desist about the similarities of the album’s logo and Justcie’s logo, the new album is a full-on R&B session from Bieber who was upset his last album, Changes, was placed in pop categories at the most recent Grammy awards and not in the R&B categories.

“In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,” the 27-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album’s cover. “Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless.”

The new album features Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco, plus Daniel Ceasar and Giveon. Bieber, Ceasar and Giveon released the official music video for “Peaches” on Thursday, featuring Bieber dancing in a hallway and gives fans some of those evolved vocals he’s been working on for a while now.

You can watch the video below AND stream the album as well!

RELATED: Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event

RELATED: Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Team Up For “Monster” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Video For “Lonely” With Benny Blanco [WATCH]

justice , justin bieber

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 2 days ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 7 days ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 1 week ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 2 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 4 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close