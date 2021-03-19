H-Town
HomeH-Town

Reading With A Rapper To Present The RWAR House Featuring Bun B

Reading With A Rapper RWAR House Interactive Museum

Source: Jarren Small / RWAR

Reading With A Rapper is taking things to a different level.

The unique social space hasn’t had a proper pop up version since the pandemic began but on March 20, they’re inviting fans of the series to Prauper (2811 Westcott) for the first-ever RWAR House, featuring none other than UGK legend Bun B and sponsored by Beats By Dre.

The exhibition and interactive activation allows guests to engage in interactive classrooms and artist talk. Each portion of the exhibit will place attendees into an RWAR simulation where patrons can use augmented reality to virtually view the rooms as if they’re inside an RWAR simulation.

There will be a Music Meditation Room, The Classroom and The Lounge, all set up to let students and guests learn, decompress, as well as engage in music therapy.

“As generations are adapting to the new climate and issues challenging our youth are taking greater tolls on their mental health, it is crucial that educational professionals and systems adapt to what is needed to keep our future leaders prepared for achieving their goals,” Reading With A Rapper said in a statement. “The RWAR House will equip students with the skills and knowledge to enter their post high school graduation plans with the mental and academic  expertise needed to succeed. The RWAR House curriculum will teach skills that are often overlooked in a normal classroom setting such as financial literacy and the importance of maintaining your mental health.”

RELATED: Black History Re:Defined – Reading With A Rapper Founders Jarren Small And Doug Johnson

Reading With A Rapper To Present The RWAR House Featuring Bun B  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 2 days ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 3 days ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 1 week ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 1 week ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 2 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 2 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 8 With…
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Olivia Rodrigo Driver’s License SNL Skit
 4 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close