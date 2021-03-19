Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches ‘Green Lantern’ For The First Time

Los Angeles Premiere of "Green Lantern

Source: Christian JENTZ / Getty

Prior to Ryan Reynolds work with Marvel starring in Deadpool, he once appeared on the other side of comic film in a DC Comics-inspired Green Lantern. People regard the film as one of the all-time worst superhero movies ever made, and it makes sense why Reynolds has never seen it until this St. Patrick’s Day. Assuming the quarantine boredom struck a little harder, the actor took to Twitter to announce he would celebrate the luck of the Irish by watching Green Lantern for the very first time while sharing his impressions on Twitter with a trusty bottle of his Aviation gin.

Reynolds made festive, specialty green cocktails for the occasion and allowed fans in on his eye opening experience live and in action.

If you have seen Reynolds in previous roles like Deadpool, he seems pretty open to making fun of himself, even if it is somewhat painful to watch. Reynolds, who met wife Blake Lively after co-starring in the film, takes fans on an eventful journey into his viewing experience. Prepare for his reckless, NSFW Green Lantern viewing experience as we share a thread of his Tweets from March 17.

How Ryan Reynolds starred in a movie he only read his parts for explains why the film has the worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Didn’t expect to talk childhood traumas, Disney, or tragedy but here we are.

At least, he met his wife Blake Lively, playing Carol Ferris in the movie. That’s the true beauty behind such a terribly rated film. Also, we must never forget the queen that is Angela Bassett, who portrays Amanda Waller in the film.

No, Ryan but tell us more about invisible space energy.

The film was made in 2011, which was about ten years ago so obviously the film industry has advanced but we didn’t realize CGI was so poorly done at this time or maybe it was just Green Lantern. 

Imagine spending 6 hours each day for a film to flop. We wonder how Peter Sarsgaard feels about all of this.

Reynolds even had a poll in the midst of his gin-filled Twitter rant asking who elevated the movie most. The votes are in and of course Bassett came in strong with 40.1%.

Reynolds goes on and on as he watches the 2 hours and 3 minutes film. It is safe to assume he understands why the movie didn’t do well, but surely the gin and festivities of the holiday helped ease the pain.

Have you seen Green Lantern? Share your thoughts on the film and Ryan Reynolds performance in the comments.

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches ‘Green Lantern’ For The First Time  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 8 hours ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 19 hours ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 3 days ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 4 days ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 4 days ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 1 week ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 1 week ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 2 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 3 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 3 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 3 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close