Win A Chance To Check Out Maroon 5’s Virtual Concert! [CONTEST]

Maroon 5 Virtual Concert Giveaway

Source: Interscope Records

Maroon 5 is performing a very special virtual concert on March 30 at 8 PM CST and we want to have YOU in to check it out! The American Express Unstaged with Maroon 5 exclusively on LIVEnow will take fans throughout the three-time Grammy Award winning band’s greatest hits and their latest ones including “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion!

Register below for your chance to win and 5 (five) select winners will get codes to check out the show!

Good luck and check out the video for “Beautiful Mistakes” below!

