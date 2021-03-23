H-Town
HomeH-Town

All Texas Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Next Week

FRANCE-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE

Source: ALAIN JOCARD / Getty

State officials announced starting Monday, March 29, every adult in Texas was eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement arrives less than a week after the state opened vaccine eligibility to Texans who were 50 and over. Health officials say now is the time to expand access as vaccine supply is expected to increase significantly within the coming weeks.

State officials ask vaccine providers to prioritize older, more vulnerable Texans when it comes to scheduling appointments.

“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases,” Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel said.

Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday (March 23). More than 6 million people have received at least one dose and more than 3 million have been fully vaccinated, according to state health officials. In order for herd immunity to be reached, health experts have said between 70 percent and 90 percent of Texans must be vaccinated.

Nearly one-fourth of Texas’ 29 million residents are under the age of 18. Of the three vaccines currently available and approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA), only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 16 and older. The other two vaccines, manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for individuals ages 18 and up.

All Texas Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Next Week  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 6 days ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 7 days ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 3 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 3 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 4 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 4 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close