Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Death Of 6-Year-Old Relative Over Spilled Water

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

A man has been charged with capital murder after allegedly shooting a 6-year-old relative multiple times in Pasadena on March 19.

35-year-old Raymeon Means was charged in the death of 6-year-old Laurionne Walker after the child allegedly spilled water from overflowing a toilet. He remains in police custody without bond.

Raymeon Means charged with capital murder for the death of a 6-year-old child. Police said he remains in custody with no bond.

Raymeon Means (KPRC)

According to neighbors, Means had asked if water was coming down from the ceiling because Walker had clogged the toilet. Not long after Means left, neighbors say they heard arguing from the apartment and then, gunshots.

“[The family member] was banging on a car. The woman upstairs had a knife and they were saying, ‘Get out of here. Get out of here!’” Mauricio Alvarez, a neighbor told KPRC Channel 2. “[Later] he went running upstairs, and we heard like 4-5 shots, and he started running, and we started hearing screams.”

The 6-year-old was transported to Bayshore Hospital where she later passed away. Her death is the latest tragedy to strike the family. Walker’s mother is the aunt of the three children who died in a fiery car crash in Spring on March 14.

A GoFundMe has been launched to pay for Walker’s funeral expenses.

Means has a lengthy criminal history including jail stints for a variety of offenses since 2002. According to court documents, he’s pleaded guilty to numerous drug and gun charges, injury to a child, robbery with bodily injury, assault and trespassing.

