Turn Up Tuesday: This Is For The Women!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to make a female inspired drink. It sounded so good, until he put an egg in it… Get the Pink Lady Cocktail recipe below.

Plus, it is Women’s History Month and here are a few facts:

Nancy Johnson created the ice cream machine

Ellen Fitz created globes

Anna Connelly created the fire escape

Elizabeth Magie created Monopoly

Marilyn Monroe established a production company

Betsy Flanagan created the cocktail

In 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League

And great news for women in business!

INGREDIENTS

1.5oz gin

¾ oz applejack spirit

¼ oz lemon juice

2 dashes of grenadine

1 egg white

Shake for 30 sec.

Garnish with a maraschino cherry!

