Turn Up Tuesday: This Is For The Women!

Part-Time Justin tells us how to make a female inspired drink. It sounded so good, until he put an egg in it… Get the Pink Lady Cocktail recipe below.
Plus, it is Women’s History Month and here are a few facts:
- Nancy Johnson created the ice cream machine
- Ellen Fitz created globes
- Anna Connelly created the fire escape
- Elizabeth Magie created Monopoly
- Marilyn Monroe established a production company
- Betsy Flanagan created the cocktail
- In 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League
- And great news for women in business!
INGREDIENTS
- 1.5oz gin
- ¾ oz applejack spirit
- ¼ oz lemon juice
- 2 dashes of grenadine
- 1 egg white
Shake for 30 sec.
Garnish with a maraschino cherry!
