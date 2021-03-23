Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Tuesday: This Is For The Women!

Turn Up Tuesday 032321

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin tells us how to make a female inspired drink. It sounded so good, until he put an egg in it… Get the Pink Lady Cocktail recipe below.

Plus, it is Women’s History Month and here are a few facts:

  • Nancy Johnson created the ice cream machine
  • Ellen Fitz created globes
  • Anna Connelly created the fire escape
  • Elizabeth Magie created Monopoly
  • Marilyn Monroe established a production company
  • Betsy Flanagan created the cocktail
  • In 1943 All-American Girls Professional Baseball League
  • And great news for women in business!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1.5oz gin
  • ¾ oz applejack spirit
  • ¼ oz lemon juice
  • 2 dashes of grenadine
  • 1 egg white

Shake for 30 sec.

Garnish with a maraschino cherry!

