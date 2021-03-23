News
HomeNews

21 Savage Flexes Some New Veneers On His Haters

Who needs an iced out grill when you can just have brand new teeth?

Meek Mill Hosts Compound "Dreams and Nightmares"

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Back in the day if a rapper would come into the game in desperate need of braces or extensive dental work, they would cover up their dental struggle with gold fronts or iced out grills depending on their financial success.

But these days rappers like PliesLil Yachty and Rick Ross have decided that they’d instead of covering up their grinders they’d simply invest in brand new sets of pearly whites and the trend seems to be catching on. 21 Savage is the latest rapper to drop a grip on some new chompers and judging from his IG post, the man doesn’t seem like he’ll stop smiling anytime soon.

Naturally haters gonna hate though. After debuting his spiffy new grill, trolls began to call him out for rocking fake teeth (what do y’all care?!), but the young man has taken it all in stride and responded to the negativity by simply saying “I paid 75k i’ll be damned if I let y’all say these teeth ain’t mine.”

Why can’t they just let the man enjoy his well-earned smile? The man was almost deported for God’s sake.

Now that all these rappers are dropping stacks on new teeth you gotta wonder if iced out grills and gold teeth will be a thing of the past going forward. Who’s gonna wanna cover up pearly whites like that?

21 Savage Flexes Some New Veneers On His Haters  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

21 savage

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 4 days ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 5 days ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 6 days ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 3 weeks ago
03.05.21
Morning After The Rose Ep. 9 (WTA) With…
 3 weeks ago
03.02.21
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 12, 2015
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 3 weeks ago
02.27.21
91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Lady Gaga Offers $500K Reward For Stolen French…
 4 weeks ago
02.25.21
Justin Bieber’s Surprise Performance at “Stream On” Event
 4 weeks ago
02.23.21
Photos
Close