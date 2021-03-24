Entertainment News
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New Docuseries, ‘Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil’ [WATCH]

OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

“I crossed a line I’d never crossed in addiction.”

Those words are the loudest in Demi Lovato‘s eye-opening new docuseries Losing Control: Dancing With The Devil. The multi-part doc chronicles Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018 with Demi’s friends and family openly speaking about what led to the overdose, Demi’s road to recovery and more.

Director Michael D. Ratner gives fans a blunt and almost terrifying look into the famed singer’s life as she struggled with fame, an eating disorder, drug addiction, and sexual trauma. The doc doesn’t focus on celebrity trappings, especially when it comes to young women (see Framing Britney Spears). Instead, it places all of the focus on Lovato, her overdose and her attempts to reclaim her agency after being robbed from her.

After her July 2018 overdose, doctors determined she had suffered strokes and a heart attack, endured brain damage and how she still struggles with her vision and inability to drive. Even more frightening, Lovato reveals she still used heroin, even after the overdose.

“I wish I could say the last night I ever touched heroin was the night of my overdose, but it wasn’t,” she says in the doc. You can watch part one below.

demi lovato , losing control: dancing with the devil

