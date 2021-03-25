Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends Thank You Note To Migos

 

 

 

Hannah Montana celebrated her 15 year anniversary in the best way possible. Montana (not Miley Cyrus) sent a bunch of thank you notes and packages to people who were part of the show.  Her boyfriend on the show Cody Linley, Corbin Bleu, and Selena Gomez were part of the recipients.  But my personal favorite was the thank you note sent to Migos which Quavo posted on his story.  She said, “I <3 your song about me! Keep Rocking! Love – Hannah Montana”.  And that is still one of my favorite Migos songs ever and if Hannah Montana still had a show they would HAVE to make a guest appearance on there LOL!  See the thank you notes for yourself below!

 

 

 

 

You can also make yourself  a rockstar ID!  Which is required to speak to Hannah according to her.  Some of these spinoff names are hilarious tho LOL!  Even Harry Styles has one!

 

source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9546010/hannah-montana-sends-friends-notes-flowers/

Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends Thank You Note To Migos  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 3 hours ago
03.25.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 5 hours ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 1 day ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 6 days ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 7 days ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 1 week ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 1 week ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 1 week ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 10 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.10.21
Happy Birthday: Celebrating Catherine O’Hara’s O’Happiest Television Moments
 3 weeks ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close