Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends Thank You Note To Migos

Hannah Montana celebrated her 15 year anniversary in the best way possible. Montana (not Miley Cyrus) sent a bunch of thank you notes and packages to people who were part of the show. Her boyfriend on the show Cody Linley, Corbin Bleu, and Selena Gomez were part of the recipients. But my personal favorite was the thank you note sent to Migos which Quavo posted on his story. She said, “I <3 your song about me! Keep Rocking! Love – Hannah Montana”. And that is still one of my favorite Migos songs ever and if Hannah Montana still had a show they would HAVE to make a guest appearance on there LOL! See the thank you notes for yourself below!

You can also make yourself a rockstar ID! Which is required to speak to Hannah according to her. Some of these spinoff names are hilarious tho LOL! Even Harry Styles has one!

Don’t talk to me unless you have a Rockstar ID. 💕 pic.twitter.com/BBnf8nO6qV — Hannah Montana (@hannahmontana) March 25, 2021

