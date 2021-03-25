Entertainment News
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage

Ariana Grande

Source: Republic Records

What I wouldn’t give to just be able to sit in the studio session with Ariana Grande!  She granted that wish for us when she shared some footage of her putting in some work.  One of her best songs this past year is “Positions”.  I often say, we as consumers get to enjoy the meal, the finished product but we don’t truly appreciate the preparation by the chef, aka the artist, and all they work they do to give us that delicious meal.  Ariana is easily one of the best vocalist in the games and always has legendary runs that seem so effortless to her.  In this clip we see her working and trying different things to find the sweet spot and give us something that we all try our best to sing along to.  Check it out!

 

 

 

source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9545938/ariana-grande-positions-behind-the-scenes-video-clip/

Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage  was originally published on radionowindy.com

