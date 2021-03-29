Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Mulatto "Queen Of Da Douf" Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The City Girls provide the soundtrack to the summer and now they’re going to be preparing the clothes as well. In announcement circulating Black girl group chats everywhere, Yung Miami and JT are teaming up with fast-fashion retailer Boohoo to release a collection that will include a lot of ruching, crop tops, leggings and swimsuits on that girl’s trip to Miami. Get a glimpse of it below:

According to Boohoo.com,

Color outside the lines this season with our boohoo x City Girls edit. Dare to be bold in our ruched halterneck crop and matching ruched bum leggings. Throw on an oversized tracksuit and some high top sneakers for lazy days or pair your vibrant unitard with chunky boots for major festival vibes. Live life in color with our bright blue halterneck swimsuit – perfect for making beach days glamourous. Couple your distressed boyfriend jeans with a square neck crop top for day drinks or an oversized tee for movie dates. Whether you’re looking for casual vibes or you want to wow the crowd, this edit is bringing the heat.

This collaboration places The City Girl name alongside fellow fashionable femcees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who partnered with FashionNova on respective collections and Lil’ Kim who teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for a queen bee-inspired line.

JT and Yung Miami, who is also celebrated her mother coming home from prison, posted the announcement on Instagram teasing the launch date March 30.

#BlackTwitter has their own expectations for the collection so be prepared to have your coin ready to spend when it drops. We anticipate this one selling out!

RELATED STORIES:

Why Is It So Unfathomable Cardi B And The City Girls Have Birkin Bags?

20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches PERIOD.

City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

city girls

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 5 days ago
03.24.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 1 week ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close