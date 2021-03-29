Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Nike Says They Had No Parts In Lil Nas’ ‘Satan Shoes’

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Lil Nas has an innate talent for stirring the pot. This past weekend, the Old Country Road singer turned the internet inside out when he released his controversial Montero video that coincided with the announcement of the MSCHF X Lil Nas “Satan Shoes.” The classic Nike Air Max 97 are black and red and features a drop of human blood.

Between the sneakers, which reportedly launch today, and the widely-criticized video that features demonic content, the musician has found himself in some piping hot water.

A Nike spokesperson released a statement to FN News this past Sunday that said, “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The 21-year-old rapper is known for pushing boundaries that spark needed conversations. When he first stepped on the scene, he used his art to come out as a homosexual, which received a mixture of backlash and support. His most recent music video has the Christian community up in arms after he denounces the religion for ostracizing him and others like him because of their lifestyles. While most people are furious, the LGTBQ+ community is in full support of his message and are rallying behind him.

There is no secret that the church’s strong beliefs ostracize the LGTBQ+ community. Both children and adults have been pushed out with claims that their lifestyle is an abomination and will result in them going to hell unless they repent. This kind of messaging in the religious community has a long-lasting, damaging affect on people who are exploring or trying to get a better understanding of themselves and their sexuality.

Some say Lil Nas has sold his soul, and others think he’s taking a stand against the Christian community for their continued judgement. In the mix of it all is Nike – who says they have nothing to do with this project. What do you think? Was Lil Nas wrong for collaborating with MSCHF on this project? Was his music video done in poor taste?

DON’T MISS…

Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit? Sir, Worry About You

The Remix Of ‘Old Town Road’ Has Black Twitter Do-Si-Do’ing & Twerking Into Oblivion

 

Nike Says They Had No Parts In Lil Nas’ ‘Satan Shoes’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 3 days ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 5 days ago
03.24.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 1 week ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
‘Finna,’ ‘Chile,’ & Other Terms Are Officially Words…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close