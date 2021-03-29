Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ Turns Two

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

On this day in music,  Billie Eilish seemingly became an instant success with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released. Eilish released her first album two years ago today, which catapulted her into superstardom and elevated her to the next step of her singing career. Fans celebrate the two year anniversary on social media.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 albums chart with 313,000 album-equivalent units consumed, of which 170,000 were pure album sales. These are insane numbers for an artist arriving on the Pop music scene, but somehow, Eilish’s unique sound, appearance and catchy tunes landed her at number one in both the UK and US album charts.

Eilish is responsible for most of the album’s songwriting, and she says the context stems from her reoccurring nightmares and sleep paralysis. The 19-year-old artist has openly spoken about writing and recording then album alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell, and she explained in February 2019 how most of the songs were connected to her experiences while asleep, which is where the title was birthed.

While speaking to Zane Lowe in a “first look” interview, Eilish said: “The album is basically what happens when you fall asleep. For me, every song in the album… there is sleep paralysis. There’s night terrors, nightmares, lucid dreams.”

The singer, who was 17-years-old at the time of her debut album’s release, later detailed her own sleep issues, “Sleep and not sleep have always been a big part of my life. I’ve always had really, really bad night terrors. I’ve had sleep paralysis five times. All my dreams are lucid so I control them. And I know that I’m dreaming when I’m dreaming so… I don’t even know.”

Sounds a bit intense, but it is that intensity which has given the superstar instant success in music.

The entirety of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was recorded in her brother Finneas’ bedroom. She has since recorded all of her music in that same room, including the latest James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.

Finneas takes to Twitter to acknowledge the album that changed their lives forever.

The sibling duo has seems to have their recording process down to a science. The album won Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Her leading single “Bad Guy” also won Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well.

Fans are celebrating how they fell in love with the superstar on social media. Furthermore, proving that When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was lightyears ahead of its’ time.

Eilish continues to break records for female artists and her debut album is considered to be one of the most streamed albums of all time. Go Billie go!

Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ Turns Two  was originally published on globalgrind.com

billie eilish

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 13 hours ago
03.29.21
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 4 days ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 4 days ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 5 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 5 days ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 6 days ago
03.24.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is Drake Eyeing Kim Kardashian After Divorce?
 2 weeks ago
03.17.21
WATCH: Morning After The Rose Ep. 11 With Jules
 2 weeks ago
03.16.21
Fred Savage Passes The Torch To Elisha “EJ”…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
Tiffany Haddish Makes History With Best Comedy Album…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.21
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split,…
 3 weeks ago
03.12.21
Photos
Close