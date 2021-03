Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Big Al was shocked when his girlfriend told him this! Ana’s joke blew up in her face. And Producer Nick recalls a sad massage.

Plus, the toilet paper that could destroy a marriage. The worst baby spit up combo of all time. And add this to J-Si’s list of accomplishments.

Also On Radio Now 92.1: