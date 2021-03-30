Turn Up Tuesday: Chubby Bunny Game

CLOSE
Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at every pool party and check out the topic today! Play Chubby Bunny Mad Gab with us below:
- I Pull Chews
- Arrow Loved Oil It Issue
- Eye Knome Eye Read Dimmer Leaves
- Aid Hay Huff Ache Asian
- Canoe Key Pace He Grit
- Dawn Dude Rugs
- Ease Owner Hole
- Egg Aim Much Egg Curse
- Heap Herb High Deed Doesn’t
- Thal Orda Poke In
Plus, get his tasty recipe for Real Hot Girl Juice below.
VIDEO
AUDIO
PHOTO
INGREDIENTS
- 1 part vodka
- 1.5 parts white wine
- 3 parts hard seltzer (wild cherry)
- 1 part strawberry lemonade
Serve over ice
Garnish with strawberry and lemon slice
MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS
Also On Radio Now 92.1: