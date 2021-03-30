Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Tuesday: Chubby Bunny Game

Turn Up Tuesday 033021

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at every pool party and check out the topic today! Play Chubby Bunny Mad Gab with us below:

  • I Pull Chews
  • Arrow Loved Oil It Issue
  • Eye Knome Eye Read Dimmer Leaves
  • Aid Hay Huff Ache Asian
  • Canoe Key Pace He Grit
  • Dawn Dude Rugs
  • Ease Owner Hole
  • Egg Aim Much Egg Curse
  • Heap Herb High Deed Doesn’t
  • Thal Orda Poke In

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Real Hot Girl Juice below.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 part vodka
  • 1.5 parts white wine
  • 3 parts hard seltzer (wild cherry)
  • 1 part strawberry lemonade

Serve over ice

Garnish with strawberry and lemon slice

