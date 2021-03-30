Turn Up Tuesday: Chubby Bunny Game

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at every pool party and check out the topic today! Play Chubby Bunny Mad Gab with us below:

I Pull Chews

Arrow Loved Oil It Issue

Eye Knome Eye Read Dimmer Leaves

Aid Hay Huff Ache Asian

Canoe Key Pace He Grit

Dawn Dude Rugs

Ease Owner Hole

Egg Aim Much Egg Curse

Heap Herb High Deed Doesn’t

Thal Orda Poke In

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Real Hot Girl Juice below.

INGREDIENTS

1 part vodka

1.5 parts white wine

3 parts hard seltzer (wild cherry)

1 part strawberry lemonade

Serve over ice

Garnish with strawberry and lemon slice

