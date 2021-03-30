Entertainment News
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A Coach Next Season, Replaces Nick Jonas

The Voice is getting a new superstar in its four seats next season. Ariana Grande is set to replace Nick Jonas for season 21 of the hit reality singing competition.

“I’m so honored and excited to join The Voice family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time,” Grande said in a statement. “I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Grande will join regular Voice coaches John LegendKelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton when the new season airs.

“surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice,” she wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her in one of The Voice‘s now trademark chairs. “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Grande’s status as a social media queen is one of the main reasons why she’s seen as a major get for The Voice. Currently, she has the fourth-most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for a female artist, has 82 million Twitter followers — almost double that of Shelton, Legend and Clarkson combined and over 200 million followers on Instagram.

