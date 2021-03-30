Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bad Bunny is definitely a huge WWE fan!  It has been evident for years.  He had Ric Flair do the intro and drop his famous “Wooooo” in his “Chambea” song and video.

 

More recently he did another song and video with yet another WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T…which was also the title of the song!

He even performed the song at the Royal Rumble this year.

You thought it was just going to be a one off special feature where Bad Bunny got to have his shining moment by jumping off the top rope and taking out The Miz.  But it kept going and kept growing.  Bad Bunny somehow found himself as the WWE 24/7 champion!  He even showcased the belt when he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live!  Then he started doing more and more spots on WWE and now is going to Wrestlemania! The biggest event for WWE and he will be there! Not as a musical guest but as a WRESTLER.  Check out his latest fight from Monday Night Raw last night!

 

 

I’m loving that Bad Bunny is getting to live his wrestling dream.  I also love the fact that it’s against The Miz, who at one point was just a reality tv star on “The Real World” with aspirations of being a WWE Superstar.  Just pretending to do promos and body slamming his roommates.  The Miz worked hard and made it and became a multi-time WWE Champion!  This should be an entertaining match at Wrestlemania April 10!

 

 

source: https://www.stereogum.com/2122502/watch-bad-bunny-punch-the-miz-in-the-face-on-monday-night-raw/news/

Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 9 hours ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 24 hours ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 6 days ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 6 days ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 6 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 1 week ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 1 week ago
03.24.21
10 items
Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close