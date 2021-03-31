Entertainment News
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard With Metal Pipe

Source: GLYN KIRK / Getty

Drake‘s palatial Toronto estate was the scene of an arrest on Tuesday (March 30). A stalker, allegedly armed with a knife was arrested by Toronto police as she attempted to enter the 6 God’s home. According to the Toronto Sun, the woman allegedly attacked a private security guard with a metal pipe.

Seven police cars and a Toronto EMS arrived at the Bridle Path estate around 5:30 p.m. but the extent of the guard’s injuries were not made public. Bystanders noticed the police were securing evidence such as the knife and pipe but no other weapons. However, the woman didn’t come anywhere near the Grammy award-winning rapper.

“The perpetrator did not get anywhere near Drake,” a source said. “In fact, the intruder did not make it past the front gate.“

Although it’s unclear whether Drake was home at the time of the incident, police are treating the incident as if he were. He moved into the giant $50 million compound in 2020 and showed it off in numerous music videos such as “Tootsie Slide” as well as a feature for Architecture Digest. The 50,000 square-foot palace, dubbed by Drizzy as “The Embassy,” features a regulation size NBA basketball court, a 21-square-foot pyramidal skylight and more.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” Drake told Arch Digest. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

[caption id="attachment_943664" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: TM/Bauer-Griffin / Getty[/caption] Drake is inching closer to releasing his full-length album Certified Lover Boy, but a brand-new three-pack of tracks will have to suffice for now. Scary Hours 2 made its debut on Friday (March 5) and, per usual, Drizzy has gained both a high amount of accolades for his work with the requisite criticism his work seems to inspire in some. The mini EP starts off with “What’s Next” which features production from Maneesh and Supah Mario. On this one, Drake carries the work all by his lonesome. The following track, “Wants and Needs” with production from Cardo, Dez Wright, and 40. Lil Baby shows up on the help out and drops a scene-stealing verse which complements the bars Drake started the song with. The final song of the Scary Hours 2 trilogy is “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross and production from Austin Powerz, FnZ, Keanu Beats, and Boi-1da. Ricky Rozay delivers more of his “richer than everyone” talk but Drake’s anchoring verse was definitely one he needed to get off in order to cement his legacy as one of the best acts of his era. In addition to the new drop, Drake announced the relaunch of OVO Sound Radio and the introduction of a new 24-hour station, “SOUND 42” via Sirius XM. The shows went live at 10:30 PM EST on Thursday (March 3) and the station can be heard by following this link. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMBQXCxlIPI/ On Twitter, the chatter around Drake and the Scary Hours 2 project has been robust as expected. We’ve got the reaction from all sides listed out below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CMBk1GrlSaM/ https://twitter.com/Drake/status/1367702233853259783 — Photo: Getty

Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard With Metal Pipe

