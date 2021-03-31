News
HomeNews

Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence

Sounds about white...

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Chet Hanks might be looking forward to a “White Boy Summer” in 2021 but his current “Caucasian Spring” is already going off the rails because of what happened during his “John Wayne Winter.”

According to TMZ the kinda forgotten son of Hollywood icon Tom “Forrest Gump” Hanks seems to have a domestic issue on his hands as they’ve obtained a video which depicts White Boy Chet with a bloodied face courtesy of his ex, Kiana Parker. The incident took place this past January 8 at Chet’s home in Sugarland, Texas, where Chet and Ms. Parker were apparently involved in a physical confrontation and the video captured Kiana seemingly swinging on him while holding a cooking pot. Doing commentary, a bloodied Chet said that Kiana charged at him with a knife, something she denies.

Chet eventually ended up filing a lawsuit against Kiana after catching the fade claiming that he broke up with her after learning that she stole a bunch of his property and racked up thousands of dollars on his credit cards. Kiana Parker for her part got a restraining order against Chet that same month after alleging he put hands on her a few times between October 2020 and January 2021.

During one incident, while the couple was in New Orleans for Chet to shoot “Your Honor,” Kiana claims he became enraged when she said she was going to leave their room at the Windsor Court hotel to get food … grabbing her wrists and arms and flinging her around to keep her in the room. Chet denies the allegations and says he never even knew she went to court for a TRO.

Oh but wait, that isn’t all. Ms. Parker also claims that Chet knocked tables over, chucked a bottle at her and even “chased her down the hallway in his boxers. She also alleges he told her that no one would believe her, because she was “just a ghetto Black bitch” and he was “Chet Hanks.”

The name “Chet Hanks” might ring bells in the burbs but definitely doesn’t even break wind on the block. Just sayin.’

In the lawsuit Chet claims that Kiana showed up with three men and one of them flashed the toast. He’s suing her for assault and battery, theft, and the money she supposedly stole from him.

Kiana meanwhile says that on January 8 she went to his house to pick up her things when he began to antagonize her and “grabbed a knife in a menacing way.” That’s when she grabbed the pot for protection, swung it and broke the f*ck out. Chet then allegedly chased her outside and attacked her right then and there for everyone to see. That’s when others came to her aid.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how things pan out but best believe Chet Hanks gonna get the cold shoulder from the culture this summer.

Chet Hanks Accused Of Domestic Violence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

chet hanks

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 8 hours ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 24 hours ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 1 day ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 2 days ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 2 days ago
03.30.21
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 5 days ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 6 days ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 6 days ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 6 days ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 1 week ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 1 week ago
03.24.21
10 items
Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Live Tweets As He Watches…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Is It A Political Stunt or Will Matthew…
 2 weeks ago
03.19.21
Photos
Close