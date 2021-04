Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Kellie Rasberry’s class is excited to be back at school after an eventful Easter weekend. And it’s one of our favorite failed bits of all time, and we wanted to share it with KiddNation.

Celebrate Easter with us… Check it out below!

Plus, you can hear all the Classic Kidd Kraddick bits HERE.

