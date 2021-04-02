Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Zhuri James Wraps Up Women’s History Month As Frida Khalo And It’s The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Harlem's Fashion Row - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty

Zhuri James, the youngest member of of the James family,  just might be more popular than her superstar papa, Lebron. The 6-year-old child blogger gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her Instagram page and YouTube channel. There she shows off her fitness routines, hair tutorials, and cooking sessions with friends and family. For her most recent post, Zhuri wrapped up Women’s History Month by paying homage to the memorable and monumental Frida Khalo.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Guess who?! 🙋🏽‍♀️ 👩🏽‍🎨

Hey guys! Who is your favorite woman who is making history??

I’m so happy mommy and daddy are always teaching me about awesome women. (Even after Women’s History month)

Girl power! 🤩 🦋

There have been many women to recreate Frida’s look, but none of them have ever been this adorable. I can’t get enough of this young, expressive, little human. I love that her parents are allowing her to use her platform to educate and inspire other kids her age. Because we’re in the age of internet influencers, positioning Zhuri to take on hosting gigs and do reviews via her YouTube channel gives her an early taste of entrepreneurship. She’s building a fanbase and securing major deals all before the age of 7!

What do you think? Did Zhuri do a good job at recreating Frida Khalo?

 

DON’T MISS…

Savannah James Shows Off Daughter Zhuri’s Long Healthy Locs

LeBron James’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Zhuri Set To Host Virtual Fashion Show

Once Again, Zhuri James Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need In These Dark Times

 

 

Zhuri James Wraps Up Women’s History Month As Frida Khalo And It’s The Cutest Thing We’ve Ever Seen  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 7 hours ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 1 day ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 2 days ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 2 days ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 3 days ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 3 days ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 4 days ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 4 days ago
03.30.21
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 1 week ago
03.26.21
Hannah Montana Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary & Sends…
 1 week ago
03.25.21
Watch Original Auditions From The Cast Of NBC’s…
 1 week ago
03.26.21
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 1 week ago
03.25.21
Rihanna Hints At New Song To Celebrate Billboard…
 1 week ago
03.25.21
OBB Premiere Event For YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil"
Demi Lovato Bares Her Soul In Harrowing New…
 1 week ago
03.24.21
Photos
Close