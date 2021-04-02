News
Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped The Release Of His “Satan Shoes”

As many L's as Nike's dished out over the years, they've never taken on in the court room themselves...

Lil Nas X Satan Shoes

Source: MSCHF / MSCHF

Earlier this week Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF for their custom made Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” and asked a judge to keep the designer company from filling orders of the limited edition sneakers. The judge temporarily granted their request.

Limited to just 666 pairs, Lil Nas X fans and Satanists will have to wait longer than expected to get their pair of Air Satans, if ever.

Naturally, Lil Nas X was upset that his collaboration with MSCHF has basically been canceled by Nike and blamed “the crying nerds on the internet” for having a t*tty attack over a pair of sneakers. Taking to Twitter to express his disappointment, the “Old Town Road” rapper/country artist stated “I haven’t been upset until today, i feel like it’s f*cked up they have so much power they can get shoes cancelled. freedom of expression gone out the window. but that’s gonna change soon.”

We’re not sure what he means by “that’s gonna change soon” but he seems confident of something going his way.

Truth be told had “conservative Christians” never made a big fuss about the sneakers then Nike probably would’ve let this release rock as MSCHF made a “Jesus” version of the same sneakers back in 2019 complete with a cross and holy water in the air bubble. No one took issue with the release and religious sneakerheads got their pairs. But make a Satanic version of the same sneaker, add a drop of a blood, and a music video of a gay rapper giving the devil a lap dance and people lose their sh*t.

But fear not ladies and gents for Lil Nas X has a brand new “Call Me By Your Name” venture that’s sure to please his fan base and best believe the company involved won’t be folding to public pressure about their collaboration.

Not exactly fire attire to wear out on the streets but not a bad consolation prize?

What do y’all think about the situation? Let us know in the comments section.

Lil Nas X Expresses Disappointment That Nike Stopped The Release Of His “Satan Shoes”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

