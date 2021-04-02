Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming ‘Batman’ Two-Part Animated Film

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Naya Rivera is set to posthumously voice Catwoman in her final project. The late actress tragically died in a drowning accident last July after completed voice work on the upcoming Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One before her death. The late Naya Rivera is among the voice cast of BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART ONE. She completed her voice work as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman before her untimely death. pic.twitter.com/9z3vpAg8iE — Screen Queens (@screenqueenz) March 31, 2021 Entertainment Weekly confirmed Rivera will voice the role of Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the new DC animated film.

The Long Halloween is a two-part film, and its’ first half will debut this spring or summer. There have been no reports made for the second part of the movie. Smallville star Jensen Ackles will portray Batlman in the movie, and the rest of the cast includes Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, B illy Burke as James Gordon, and Troy Baker as Joker. Fans haven’t seen Rivera appear in television or film since her role in Step Up: High Water in 2018. She is best known for her role in Glee from 2009-2015. Though an unfortunate circumstance to see her final performance posthumously, it is refreshing to hear her talents onscreen for the last time.

Rivera sadly passed last July as a result of a drowning accident after she and her son Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. The boat was long overdue to be returned when the lake’s staff discovered Rivera’s son asleep aboard the boat. The star’s body was found five days later, and reports believe the actress died saving her son, who is now 5 years old.

Rivera’s former Glee costars will honor her at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 8. Glee actors Amber Riley, Jane Lynch, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Chris Colfer, Darren Cris, Jacob Artist, Vanessa Lengies, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin will appear in the awards tribute to recognize Rivera and her groundbreaking character Santana. The special tribute aims to pay homage to LGBTQ teens and Rivera’s character as this is the 10th anniversary of Santana’s coming out on the show.

Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming ‘Batman’ Two-Part Animated Film was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: