Love Letters To Kellie: Quit Trying To Get ‘No’ For An Answer!

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

We delve into some relationship issues, including… Kellie Rantberry comes out in a much needed way! Quit trying to get a no for an answer! Just go ahead and plan that wedding!

Plus, what to do when long-distance isn’t enough… and do you bail on the relationship after he reveals that he doesn’t want to have children?

Kellie gives her expert advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Also On Radio Now 92.1: