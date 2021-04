Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Kellie absolutely hates this game! Producer Nick messed up Easter for his family. and Part-Time Justin did Easter in a very adult way.

Plus, Ana had to be held back after someone told her these fighting words. Producer Trey warns this is a prank and Big Al spent the weekend very single.

