Turn Up Tuesday: Festive Drinks & Fun Games

Turn Up Tuesday 040621

Turn Up Tuesday 040621

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at J-Si’s pool party and check out the topic today! Play the Unfair Game with us below:

  • How many grandchildren does Kris Jenner have?
  • Ariana Grande has a preferred side of her face she like pictures taken of her. Which side is it?
  • Name another member of the Pussycat Dolls besides Nicole Scherzinger.
  • Who are the three judges on American Idol right now?

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Spongebob Tipsy Pants below.

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 oz bourbon
  • 4 oz pineapple juice
  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup

Serve over ice.

Garnish with pineapple wedge.

