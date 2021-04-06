Turn Up Tuesday: Festive Drinks & Fun Games

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at J-Si’s pool party and check out the topic today! Play the Unfair Game with us below:

How many grandchildren does Kris Jenner have?

Ariana Grande has a preferred side of her face she like pictures taken of her. Which side is it?

Name another member of the Pussycat Dolls besides Nicole Scherzinger.

Who are the three judges on American Idol right now?

Plus, get his tasty recipe for Spongebob Tipsy Pants below.

INGREDIENTS

3 oz bourbon

4 oz pineapple juice

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

Serve over ice.

Garnish with pineapple wedge.

