Turn Up Tuesday: Festive Drinks & Fun Games

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS at J-Si’s pool party and check out the topic today! Play the Unfair Game with us below:
- How many grandchildren does Kris Jenner have?
- Ariana Grande has a preferred side of her face she like pictures taken of her. Which side is it?
- Name another member of the Pussycat Dolls besides Nicole Scherzinger.
- Who are the three judges on American Idol right now?
Plus, get his tasty recipe for Spongebob Tipsy Pants below.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 oz bourbon
- 4 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
Serve over ice.
Garnish with pineapple wedge.
