Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

The laughs and the fun was had at Drive N Comedy 2021! Hosted by Ali Siddiq and featuring comedians Keisha Hunt, Griff and Earthquake, the sold-out event not only brought out the crowd safely but kept everyone engaged throughout the night!

Special thanks to the night’s sponsors, Cricket Wireless, Michelob Ultra, Miller Law Firm (Texas Bulldog Law) & Boost Mobile!

RELATED: Enter To Win $500 From Miller Law Firm!

Relive All The Laughs From Drive N Comedy 2021! [RECAP] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1: