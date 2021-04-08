Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Everybody is loving Justin Bieber’s new song “Peaches.” Bieber loved it so much he got a tattoo of a peach on his neck!  His wife Hailey got a matching tattoo on her arm.  Now you can add Shawn Mendes to that list!  The two collaborated on Mendes’ album with the song “Monster.”  So maybe Shawn is just repaying the love and showcasing Bieber’s latest and greatest.  I personally love covers but they are always tricky.  When you do a cover you run the risk of not living up to the original, but sometimes once you hear the cover you can never listen to the original again!  But overall I think it’s pretty cool that our favorite artists like the same songs we do and sing along as well.  What do you think of Shawn Mendes’ cover?

 

 

@shawnmendes

♬ original sound – Shawn

 

 

 

 

 

source:https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/9552623/shawn-mendes-covers-justin-bieber-peaches-tiktok/

Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s “Peaches”  was originally published on radionowindy.com

justin bieber , shawn mendes

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s…
 5 hours ago
04.08.21
7 items
Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 1 week ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 1 week ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 1 week ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 1 week ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 1 week ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close