Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE

Just months after retiring, the family of Jungle Jack Hanna has announced that the animal enthusiast has been diagnosed with dementia.  The announcement came in a letter on social media, “Today, we reach out to share some personal Hanna Family news. Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Hanna retired from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium after 42 years as both the director and emeritus.  Hanna became known around the world for his appearances on the Tonight Show, Good Morning America, his own show Into the Wild, and many more educating many on animals bringing them for demonstrations and more.

The Hanna family is asking for privacy, and also announced that Jack would no longer make public appearances.

The Latest:

Jungle Jack Hanna Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

jack hanna

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 7 days ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 1 week ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 1 week ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 1 week ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 1 week ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Feel Old Yet? Caleb McLaughlin’s All Grown Up…
 2 weeks ago
03.26.21
Photos
Close