H-Town
HomeH-Town

Rising Houston Singer JaeRene Killed In Tragic Car Accident

JaeRenae

Source: Courtesy Of Limelight Media

JaeRene, the 19-year-old Houston singer whose presence lit up a room and guested on the “H-Town For Real” remix alongside Paul WallLil FlipZ-Ro and others, was killed early Wednesday morning (April 7).

Jae, born Jaelyn Chapman, was traveling with three other individuals on the Westpark Tollway when an intoxicated driver headed in the wrong direction struck the vehicle she was in. The three others occupants of the vehicle were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver, identified as 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

“There’s no signage that fixes someone intoxicated driving. There’s nothing that’s going to stop this other than people being responsible, people being good citizens and neighbors and not doing this any more,” Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said. “It’s tragic, it’s incredibly tragic.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with Chapman’s funeral costs.

Chapman’s YouTube channel was filled with numerous videos and acoustic performances highlighting her angelic singing voice as well as performances for the likes of K. Michelle and her audition for The Voice in 2020.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chapman’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Rising Houston Singer JaeRene Killed In Tragic Car Accident  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
7 items
Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could…
 1 day ago
04.08.21
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 1 day ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 days ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 3 days ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 6 days ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 6 days ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 7 days ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 1 week ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 1 week ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 1 week ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 1 week ago
03.29.21
Dwayne Johnson Reveals When Black Adam Will Arrive…
 1 week ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close