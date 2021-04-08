An Overachieving Special Education Teacher

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s overachieving teacher is Jennifer Albright and she is planning on using the money to purchase cubbies! Read what she wrote below.

“I am a first year teacher and since the beginning of the year I have been wanting cubbies!!!! I got one set but would love to have another set so each kid in my class has one!!! It is important for my students to become independent in everyday activities such as hanging up backpack, putting on and off coats especially teaching Early Childhood Special Education.”

