Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Big Al wants to know “Is this appropriate wedding attire?” and Kellie wonders what could have been.

Plus, J-Si can’t believe that his wife said this to him! Producer Trey made his wife question her life choices and Ana questions this style.

VIDEO

AUDIO

Also On Radio Now 92.1: