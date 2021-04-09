News
Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh, Passes Away At 99

Britain&apos;s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh waves as he takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020.

Source: Avalon.red / WENN

Prince Philip, who served as the longest consort in British history and was the lifelong companion of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Friday (April 9). He was 99.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Philip’s passing comes after a period where he spent numerous years in and out of hospitals for various health ailments. In mid-March, he was discharged after spending a month at two different London hospitals after he was treated for an infection and underwent heart surgery.

Also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, Philip married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947. When she ascended to the throne in 1952, the couple was beloved after a courtship following the devastation of World War II. He served alongside the queen for seven decades and was often known for off-the-cuff remarks. He served in the naval academy during World War II and upon the end of World War II, he rekindled his romance with Elizabeth.

The couple had four children, Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward.

“Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others. He will be fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

 

