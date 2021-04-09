Music
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’

Doja Cat Ft. SZA

Source: Jamal Peters / Kemosabe/RCA Records

Melanin overload!

Doja Cat released the intergalactic and girl-tastic visuals for her vibrant new single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA, directed by Warren Fu, and we stan! Set in a world crafted in the recesses of Doja’s imagination, “Kiss Me More” sets the vibe for her upcoming album “Planet Her,” due to hit streaming services this summer.

Doja teamed up with fellow dope queen SZA, who made the perfect co-star with a bountiful afro while serving cherry blossom realness. The monochromatic visuals, set in pink, begin with a gorgeous astronaut, played by Grey’s Anatomy star Alex Landi, landing on a new planet inhabited by gigantic Doja Cats. Befitting.

Doja’s creativity knows no bounds and she’s equally as talented flexing her rap skills and pop-friendly vocals on the Yeti Beats track. The sultry beat coated with her unique flow is a winning combination she displayed on infectious duet “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

‘Kiss Me More’ is a different strut and I’m just excited,” Doja told V Magazine in her V129 issue cover story. “It’s a silky, playful R&B jam sure to leave you with Doja shouting “All on my tongue up on it!”

Our girl SZA heightened the vibe with her pleasing vocals. “Kiss Me More” delivers audio and visual eye candy. Both ladies are gearing up to own the hot girl summer this year.

Watch the full video, below:

