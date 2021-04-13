Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Celebrity Look-Alike

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
KKMS Daily News 041321

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Kellie backtracks after she realizes this story is too bad, even for Big Al. Producer Nick can’t believe that people will give his children these things! And J-Si accepts the challenge!

Producer Trey finally got to talk to the person behind the prank license plate! Kellie gives a good update on her birthday! And who passed Ana’s taste test?

PLUS Part-Time Justin was told he looks like Seth Rogen, do you agree?

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s…
 5 days ago
04.08.21
7 items
Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 6 days ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.21
Billie Eilish’s Fans Celebrate Debut Album, ‘When We…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.21
Photos
Close