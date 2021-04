Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS turn up treat in the mornings (perfect for brunch) and play a silly game with us…

The objective is to talk without using words, just make noises. If you laugh, you lose. Bet you can’t help but laugh!

Plus, get his tasty recipe for the Breakfast Shot below.

INGREDIENTS

1 oz whiskey

1 oz orange juice

1 oz butterscotch schnapps

Dash of maple syrup

Garnish with bacon

