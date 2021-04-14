Ex-Bachelor Contestant Colton Underwood Comes Out

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Colton Underwood is ready to be honest about a number of things, including his sexuality.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (April 14), the former Bachelor contestant revealed he was ready to be honest with the world and himself: he’s gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” Underwood told Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time … and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

He added, “I got into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad and I can list a bunch of different things but they’d all be excuses … I would have rather died than say I’m gay and I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”

The pressure about living his life almost drove Underwood to taking his own life.

“There was a moment in L.A. where I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” he said. “I didn’t have the intention of waking up and I did. And I think for me that was my wake-up call … this is your life, take back control.”

Underwood’s time on the Bachelor became memorable for a number of reasons. His virginity was a major topic for Becca’s season in 2018 and when he assumed the mantle of The Bachelor for Season 23, things only got crazier from there. He jumped a gate at one point during filming, threatening to quit the show but ultimately finished. He chose Cassie Randolph at the conclusion of the season though the two never got engaged and went through a messy public breakup.

