Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ex-Bachelor Contestant Colton Underwood Comes Out

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Screening Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe"

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Colton Underwood is ready to be honest about a number of things, including his sexuality.

During an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (April 14), the former Bachelor contestant revealed he was ready to be honest with the world and himself: he’s gay.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time,” Underwood told Robin Roberts. “I’ve hated myself for a long time … and I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”

He added, “I got into a place for me in my personal life that was dark and bad and I can list a bunch of different things but they’d all be excuses … I would have rather died than say I’m gay and I think that was sort of my wake-up call.”

The pressure about living his life almost drove Underwood to taking his own life.

“There was a moment in L.A. where I woke up and I didn’t think I was going to wake up,” he said. “I didn’t have the intention of waking up and I did. And I think for me that was my wake-up call … this is your life, take back control.”

Underwood’s time on the Bachelor became memorable for a number of reasons. His virginity was a major topic for Becca’s season in 2018 and when he assumed the mantle of The Bachelor for Season 23, things only got crazier from there. He jumped a gate at one point during filming, threatening to quit the show but ultimately finished. He chose Cassie Randolph at the conclusion of the season though the two never got engaged and went through a messy public breakup.

RELATED: #BachelorNation Get To Know Your Newest Bachelor, Colton Underwood

RELATED: Colton Underwood Joins The Show!

 

Colton Underwood , the bachelor

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Screening Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe"
Ex-Bachelor Contestant Colton Underwood Comes Out
 6 hours ago
04.14.21
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s…
 6 days ago
04.08.21
7 items
Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could…
 7 days ago
04.08.21
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020
Ariana Grande To Join ‘The Voice’ As A…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.21
Photos
Close