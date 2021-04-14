Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid Cudi In A Floral Print Dress

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of HBO's "Westworld" Season 3 - Arrivals

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

Kid Cudi recently appeared on SNL in a Virgil Abloh designed Off-White floral dress and some fans are displeased. In one of his performances, Cudi sports a floor length floral print sleeveless dress. The rapper and actor drew inspiration from Kurt Cobain’s history of wearing dresses in support of women and men channeling the divine feminine. The late musician wore a similar floral dress on the cover of the magazine, The Face in 1993.

Kid Cudi first appeared on the SNL stage for a performance of his single, “Tequila Shots,” in a green cardigan that fans believed looked similar to the one that Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV unplugged concert in 1993.

Here is Kid Cudi’s first performance on SNL:

Compared to Kurt Cobain of Nirvana on MTV’s Unplugged in 1993:

Kid Cudi is also seen wearing a shirt with the late SNL cast member, Chris Farley, on it, who died in 1997. Cudi used this major moment in his career to honor two individuals who have passed away and continue to inspire him and others for generations to come.

For his second number, Cudi performed his record “Sad People,” in the memorable floral dress that is reminiscent of Cobain’s dress. Though worn differently, fans noticed the similarities and some were happy to see Cudi paying homage to the late Cobain. While other fans believed the dress to be far less exciting than the statement Cobain was making at the time.

Cudi’s time as the musical guest on SNL landed near the anniversary of the day Kurt Cobain died in 1994 at the tender age of 27. The purpose of wearing the dress was to bring awareness to suicide prevention as the anniversary of Cobain’s death is approaching.

Kid Cudi also appeared in a sketch titled, “Weird Little Flute” alongside his friend, Pete Davidson and surprise guest Timothée Chalamet. During the sketch, the three sing about their love for the tiny instrument. In the silly clip, the three sing, “That weird little flute. I love that weird little flute.”

 

We could never discredit Cobain’s efforts in promoting femininity amongst men in music, especially at a time when it was extremely frowned upon. Now, there are many artists who have expressed themselves in women’s wear from Jayden Smith posed in skirts and dresses for magazine spreads to Young Thug’s iconic Jeffery album cover in a blue dress. Men are unapologetically expressing themselves through music and fashion despite what the naysayers believe is right or wrong.

However, the question is: Who wore it better? Kid Cudi or Kurt Cobain?

Kid Cudi announced that he will be debuting a collection with Off-White including the dress he’s wearing during his SNL performance.

Will you cop a piece from the collection?

Who Wore It Better? Kurt Cobain or Kid Cudi In A Floral Print Dress  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split After 4-Year Relationship
 3 hours ago
04.15.21
Screening Of Lionsgate's "I Still Believe"
Ex-Bachelor Contestant Colton Underwood Comes Out
 1 day ago
04.14.21
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover Of Justin Bieber’s…
 7 days ago
04.08.21
7 items
Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could…
 1 week ago
04.08.21
Reading Rainbow’s LeVar Burton And His Fans Want…
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 week ago
04.07.21
Netflix Announces A Release Date For ‘Selena: The…
 1 week ago
04.06.21
Naya Rivera To Posthumously Voice Catwoman In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Saweetie & Quavo Break Silence Following Elevator Altercation…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.21
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
‘Scrubs’ Star Donald Faison Will Portray Powerpuff Girls’…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.21
’10 Things I Hate About You’ Helped Propel…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.21
Drake Stalker Reportedly Arrested After Allegedly Beating Guard…
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
Bad Bunny Exchanges Punches With The Miz
 2 weeks ago
03.31.21
Photos
Close