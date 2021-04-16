Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Full Circle

KKMS Daily News 041621

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Nick’s bit idea has some of us rolling, and some of us saying NOPE! Ana’s alarming singing voice has been confirmed. And Part-Time Justin’s emotional announcement!

PLUS J-Si didn’t realize this was a thing in his neighborhood until it was too late. Producer Trey wonders… where did all of the space go? And Kellie really lays out her day!

And guess who is going to Florida! Don’t forget to sign up for your chance to win a Florida Family Flyaway!

kkms daily news , part-time justin

