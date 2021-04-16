KKMS Daily News: Part-Time Justin’s Full Circle

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… Producer Nick’s bit idea has some of us rolling, and some of us saying NOPE! Ana’s alarming singing voice has been confirmed. And Part-Time Justin’s emotional announcement!

PLUS J-Si didn’t realize this was a thing in his neighborhood until it was too late. Producer Trey wonders… where did all of the space go? And Kellie really lays out her day!

And guess who is going to Florida! Don’t forget to sign up for your chance to win a Florida Family Flyaway!

