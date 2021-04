Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

You don’t need all of the facts, just some of them and that’s why we bring you tidbit news! Today we discussed a Taiwan man that married the same woman four times!

And it’s officially tax season! Plus, don’t fall for these scams… Look out for the top three below:

The IRS needs additional information for late stimulus check

Charity fraud schemes

Identity theft scam involving unemployment benefits

