Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only

The event will be live-streamed from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24.

The 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Fans hoping for a public ceremony for the late Earl “DMX” Simmons will have to show their love and support from their homes according to new developments. While it was recently announced that the memorial service for the legendary rapper will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, only family and close friends will be in attendance.

Reports from both Deadline and TMZ confirmed the upcoming Saturday (April 24) memorial service but it appeared by way of earlier accounts that there would be a public service held. However, TMZ got the intel that the Barclays is still operating under COVID-19 restrictions and the 19,000-seat venue is only seating at 10 percent of capacity.

The news may come as a blow to DMX’s legion of fans who hoped to pay their last respects but the pandemic has rendered large gatherings a public health risk. The following Sunday (April 25) after the memorial service in Brooklyn will be a smaller and private funeral service strictly for the family at an undisclosed location.

We’ll continue to cover the developments of the memorial service for DMX as they occur.

Photo: WENN

Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

