Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

KKMS Daily News takes you into the cast’s homes for their “top stories” including… J-Si’s son makes a mistake at a neighbor’s house. How did Ana almost ruin Kellie’s birthday? And Producer Nick has some sad balloons.

Producer Trey has a superpower that only Kellie and maybe scientist can explain. Big Al has unusual sightings and Ana can’t make a decision!

VIDEO

AUDIO

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWSMORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

Also On Radio Now 92.1: