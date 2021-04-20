Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Turn Up Tuesday: A Legal 4/20 Celebration

Turn Up Tuesday: A Legal 4/20 Celebration
Turn Up Tuesday 042021

Source: Kidd Nation / Kidd Nation

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS turn up treat for 4/20 and we go through some stoner thoughts…

  • If I eat myself would I be twice as big or disappear completely?
  • Why doesn’t soda taste sticky? Jelly tastes sticky
  • What’s the whole point of the alphabet being in order?
  • IHOP and waffle house should merge and be called the international waffle house of pancakes
  • Each time you light your lighter your lighter gets lighter
  • Where does the wind start?
  • If you buy a bigger bed you have more bed room but less bedroom
  • If you smoke weed on a boat, does that make it seaweed?
  • Being up for something is the same as being down for something
  • Right now, you are both the oldest you have ever been and the youngest you will ever be again
  • While you wait for the waiter do you become the waiter?
  • And MORE!

Plus, get his tasty recipe for the Liquid Marijuana Shot below.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1oz Spiced Rum
  • 1oz Coconut Rum
  • 1oz Melon Liqueur
  • 1oz Blue Curacao
  • 1oz Sweet & Sour Mix
  • 1oz Pineapple Juice

Videos
