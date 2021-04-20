Turn Up Tuesday: A Legal 4/20 Celebration

CLOSE
Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS turn up treat for 4/20 and we go through some stoner thoughts…
- If I eat myself would I be twice as big or disappear completely?
- Why doesn’t soda taste sticky? Jelly tastes sticky
- What’s the whole point of the alphabet being in order?
- IHOP and waffle house should merge and be called the international waffle house of pancakes
- Each time you light your lighter your lighter gets lighter
- Where does the wind start?
- If you buy a bigger bed you have more bed room but less bedroom
- If you smoke weed on a boat, does that make it seaweed?
- Being up for something is the same as being down for something
- Right now, you are both the oldest you have ever been and the youngest you will ever be again
- While you wait for the waiter do you become the waiter?
- And MORE!
Plus, get his tasty recipe for the Liquid Marijuana Shot below.
AUDIO
PHOTO
INGREDIENTS
- 1oz Spiced Rum
- 1oz Coconut Rum
- 1oz Melon Liqueur
- 1oz Blue Curacao
- 1oz Sweet & Sour Mix
- 1oz Pineapple Juice
