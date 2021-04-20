Turn Up Tuesday: A Legal 4/20 Celebration

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Part-Time Justin is going to drink THIS turn up treat for 4/20 and we go through some stoner thoughts…

If I eat myself would I be twice as big or disappear completely?

Why doesn’t soda taste sticky? Jelly tastes sticky

What’s the whole point of the alphabet being in order?

IHOP and waffle house should merge and be called the international waffle house of pancakes

Each time you light your lighter your lighter gets lighter

Where does the wind start?

If you buy a bigger bed you have more bed room but less bedroom

If you smoke weed on a boat, does that make it seaweed?

Being up for something is the same as being down for something

Right now, you are both the oldest you have ever been and the youngest you will ever be again

While you wait for the waiter do you become the waiter?

And MORE!

Plus, get his tasty recipe for the Liquid Marijuana Shot below.

INGREDIENTS

1oz Spiced Rum

1oz Coconut Rum

1oz Melon Liqueur

1oz Blue Curacao

1oz Sweet & Sour Mix

1oz Pineapple Juice

