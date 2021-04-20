An Overachieving Soul

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s overachieving teacher is Courtney Craven and she is planning on using the money to purchase shoes for her non profit organization called Soles for Souls! Read what she wrote below.

“My husband and myself have both been in education for over 15 years. I am currently an elementary physical educator and my husband is a high school varsity football coach. 10 years ago, my husband had a literal dream that we would start a non profit organization called Soles for Souls. This past year, we were able to start it. As a physical educator at a title 1 campus, I see first hand how many students need good quality shoes. If I was given $500 I would purchase shoes for students not only on my campus but surrounding campuses in my community. You would be helping our dream become a reality.”

