Billie Eilish Spotted With New Boo Thang?

You know anytime we see a celebrity with someone we jump to conclusions and speculations.  Billie Eilish was seen out and about with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.  My first question was, WHO?  After a quick google and IDMB search I found out he was in some things I’ve never personally seen.  But he was in “Mother May I Sleep With Danger”,  “Little Monsters”, and “Dark Hours: Typee”. So my second question was, are they really dating?

There’s not a lot to go on.  They were just seen getting coffee together while walking Billie’s pit bull.  But one shot captured Billie with her head on Matthew’s shoulder with his arm wrapped around her. *GASP*  That means they must be dating right?! Haha, I don’t know but we’ll see how it develops.

 

 

Source: https://www.eonline.com/news/1260678/billie-eilish-spotted-getting-cozy-with-actor-matthew-tyler-vorce-during-weekend-getaway?cmpid=rss-000000-rssfeed-365-topstories&utm_source=eonline&utm_medium=rssfeeds&utm_campaign=rss_topstories

Billie Eilish Spotted With New Boo Thang?  was originally published on radionowindy.com

