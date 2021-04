Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

We delve into some relationship issues, including… He halted the engagement after you found out about the proposal. When is he going to ask and should you wait for it?

Plus, stop bringing up old baggage and enjoy the new relationship!

Kellie gives her advice on these letters and more!

