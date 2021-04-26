H-Town
HPD To Partner With NAACP Houston For Peace In The Streets Community Walk

Police Killing Victim George Floyd's Old Houston Neighborhood

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

The Houston Police Department is teaming up with the Houston chapter of the NAACP for a community effort to address the recent rise in crime.

Calling it the George Floyd – Harold Preston Stop The Violence Community March, the walk will take place on Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m. at Jack Yates High School. The route for the march will conclude at Texas Southern University where a rally will be held on the football field. The march is named after the Third Ward resident who was murdered by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 and the late HPD sergeant who was killed in the line of duty in October 2020. Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder last week. He’ll be sentenced in June.

Community leaders will make an appearance at Saturday’s rally, including Rev. James Dixon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and Rev. Bill Lawson among others. The goal for the march is to offer a prime opportunity for the community to visit with members of the Houston Police Department and the NAACP to discuss issues of concern within their community, improve police and community relations, and more.

