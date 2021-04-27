Billie Eilish Announces New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’

Radio Now 92.1 Featured Video CLOSE

Billie Eilish is getting ready to take over the world again.

The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter announced on Tuesday (April 27) her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever would be arriving later this summer. She shared the good news with her more than 82 million followers on Instagram.

“MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH!” she captioned. “this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!! pre-save/add/order nowwwww link in bio.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.”

The album follows 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? which swept the 2020 Grammy Awards with wins for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”). Sporting a brand new blonde look, she teased a new single which will be released on Thursday (April 29).

Eilish previously teased her album would arrive in 2021 and revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert she recorded the entire project while on lockdown.

“I don’t think I would’ve made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for Covid,” she told Colbert. “That doesn’t mean it’s about Covid at all, it’s just that, when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it is. So, I have to thank Covid for that, and that’s about it.”

See the tracklist for Happier Than Ever below.

01. Getting Older

02. I Didn’t Change My Number

03. Billie Bossa Nova

04. my future

05. Oxytocin

06. GOLDWING

07. Lost Cause

08. Halley’s Comet

09. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

